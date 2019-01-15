Rampant gang wars in the spotlight as child is shot in Cape Town suburb

"She is still traumatised. Every time I visit her in hospital she asks me not to leave her alone. She always clings on to me. She says‚ 'Mommy there is the uncle with the red top.' She said one of the guys got out of the car - she didn’t even see his face - pulled the trigger and shot her."

Brionay said the man who shot her was wearing red clothing.

It might take a while for the grade 1 pupil to fully recover and go back to school. Her parents were to inform her teacher about the shooting before Cele’s visit. Her tiny maroon uniform hung on a line outside her home.

"I want justice because I am scared. All my children are traumatised. Sometimes the gangs shoot each other at 11pm; they even run over our roofs‚" said Gail.

John Julies blamed himself for sending the child to the shop. He said children in the area are being robbed of their childhood.

"They are held hostage. This happened here‚ right in front of the gate‚" he said.

"I thank God she is alive‚ the bullet did not hit her upper body. A street is for everyone‚ especially children."

He said it’s getting worse. "Sometimes I jump off the bed when I hear shots. I am always worried that the bullets will come through."