Caf must make SA an Afcon offer we can't refuse‚ says sport minister Xasa

South Africa has an appetite to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) but will not be drawn into a bidding process.

Minister of sport Tokozile Xasa confirmed on Friday that the government was keen to host the tournament but was waiting for the South African Football Association (Safa) to give it more information.

Cameroon was stripped of the rights to host the tournament last week‚ and Xasa was clear that the Confederation of African Football (Caf) had to make an offer to the South African government to host the competition because a bid would come with costs.

“As of now‚ we have no information and we have no clue what it will cost, but we are waiting for Safa to bring us all the information. But we are keen to host the tournament‚” Xasa said on Friday.