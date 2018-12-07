WATCH | Foiled! Joburg driver outwits would-be hijackers in high-speed escape

It probably seemed like the perfect plan, and then it all fell apart for a gang of would-be hijackers.

CCTV footage has emerged of the gang’s foiled attempt to hijack a vehicle in Blairgowrie, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

In the video, a white sedan is seen driving down an empty road. It suddenly stops, then slowly reverses back. Three men leap out of the car and head to the entrance of a property, while their getaway vehicle starts to do a u-turn.