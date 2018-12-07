Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs fire Giovanni Solinas

By Sazi Hadebe - 07 December 2018 - 17:21
Kaizer Chiefs have fired coach Giovanni Solinas.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have dismissed both their head coach Giovanni Solinas and his assistant Patrick Mabedi following a string of poor results in 2018-2019 campaign.

Chiefs released the bombshell news on their Twitter account on Friday afternoon.

The sacking of Italian Solinas come as no surprise after Chiefs lost three matches in four – all by 2-1 score line‚ prompting some soccer fans to dub the club “two ones”.

