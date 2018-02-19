Rising star is 'the next Portia Modise'

Banyana Banyana captain Janine van Wyk predicts her young national teammate Linda Motlhalo could become the next Portia Modise.

Motlhalo, 19, recently joined Van Wyk, 30, as the second South African at US outfit Dash Houston. She was signed from JVW early this month.

"Linda is an upcoming star in our country and I believe she's the next Portia Modise," Van Wyk told Sowetan at an event at the weekend to launch sponsorship for her club JVW.

"She has the skills and her ability to take on players makes her similar to what Portia did. She is clinical in front of goal. She's going to make a name for herself in the US."

Motlhalo is one of the cream of Banyana players that completed the makeup of the Germiston-based JVW.

"We are excited because we already have girls in our structure who are representing the country - Amanda Dlamini [retired from Banyana], Mpumi Nyandeni and Mamello Makhabane.

"It shows we are grooming our players to be the best they can be," said Van Wyk.

The veteran defender will join her US club after camp.

"My club has already started preseason training. National team comes first. The squad goes on camp on Thursday."