Chiefs and Pirates tied at half time

The venue may have been in Durban, but the script stayed much like it always has with the Soweto derby is concerned, as Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates went on the break at one-all in the semi final of the Telkom Knockout on Saturday.

Pirates rattled the Chiefs net first on 13th minute through Thembinkosi Lorch , following a sweet pass from Vincent Pule, elating the Buccaneers faithful who filled the the Moses Mabhida stadium, who sensed a slaughter.

However, Chiefs refused to be cowed, and were back on level terms five minutes later through Leonardo Castro.