Docked points cost AmaZulu

AmaZulu have not won a league match since the PSL docked them six points in September for defying a Fifa ruling that they must compensate Phineas Nambandi, whose contract was terminated in 2014.

Usuthu are languishing at the bottom of the table with four points. However, goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha, 29, feels the situation they find themselves in will be a thing of the past if they can accumulate 12 points in their five remaining fixtures of the year.

"More than anything else, this is a massive mental test for us as players. We have to be mentally strong and stop thinking about spilt milk.

"Dwelling on what happened won't help us," Mbatha told Sowetan yesterday.

"We have five games before the end of the year, our aim is to collect 12 points out of those matches. Going into the new year with those points will see us fighting for the top-eight when we return for the second half of the campaign."

Mbatha has revealed how their mentor, Cavin Johnson, has been using the current break to keep them calm and focused. "The coach has been giving us time to relax and take things easy during this international break.

"For him, this break is more about enjoyment. We had a fun session at the beach, where everyone played some beach soccer, including the technical staff. After that, we had dinner together before we were given the past weekend off."

The Umlazi-born, Durban, shot-stopper started the season playing second fiddle to his childhood idol Moeneeb Josephs, but he has since displaced the veteran keeper from the starting line-up.

AmaZulu's league results since being docked six points:

- 0-0 v Maritzburg United, home (October 2)

- 1-1 v Orlando Pirates, home (October 6)

- 3-0 v Cape Town City, away (October 25)

- 0-0 v Polokwane City, home (November 11).