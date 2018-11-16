Kekana, Mabunda must start

Former Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has backed his Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Hlompho Kekana and Tiyani Mabunda to fill the void in central midfield for the national team when they take on Nigeria at FNB Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

With both Dean Furman and Kamohelo Mokotjo out through injuries, Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has to look at other options for his central pairing against the Super Eagles in this 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Baxter also has Thulani Serero, Fortune Makaringe and Teboho Mokoena to consider in the centre of the park but he's unlikely to call on the inexperienced Makaringe and Mokoena for this clash.

Mosimane reckons that pairing Mabunda and Kekana, who are used to each other since they play together at club level, could do the trick.

"I think we've got good players in those positions at Bafana. Furman, [Bongani] Zungu, Kamo, Andile [Jali] are out. We had a lot, but now it's getting [thin in that department]," said Jingles.