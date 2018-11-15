Kekana ready for Afcon battle

"I was speaking with Tiyani about this match and it reminds me about the time we went to Enyimba [in Nigeria]," he said.

"We were under pressure to go out and win. This is a match that reminds us to stick to the plan and make sure we win, the three points are important."

It's likely that coach Stuart Baxter will field the Sundowns pairing of Kekana and Mabunda in central midfield.

Kekana though remained coy about the possible starting XI.

"It does not matter who [plays] on the day. What is important is for the team to get the result."

The 33-year-old is well-known as one of the hard midfield men, but it is expected to be a physical battle with the imposing Nigerians for Kekana and teammates.

"We know they are going to come at us. So, it's for us to protect our home advantage," he said.