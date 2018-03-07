Onyango enjoys long stay in Rwanda

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango says their early arrival in Rwanda was a good idea ahead of today's clash against Rayon Sports in Kigali.

The two sides will meet at Amahoro Stadium (6pm SA time) in the first leg of their first round CAF Champions League tie and the Ugandan international said preparations have gone well.

Sundowns have been in Rwanda since Saturday.

"It was early for us to come here, but it's good for the players to focus on the game and acclimatise also to the weather. It's summer in South Africa, here it's been raining almost every day," Onyango said from Rwanda.

"I think it was good for us to come early, rest and have peace of mind - stay away from distractions and focus on the game."

The 32-year-old also pointed out that it's crucial they get the job done away.

"We will try to get a positive result here, so that we don't get a hassle in the return leg in Pretoria," he insisted. "We've seen before where we struggled in our home games and did well in the away games."

Sundowns have been training on astroturf, but will play on a grass pitch. This doesn't bother Onyango and the team.

"We won't complain about the pitch. We will only focus on the game and getting a result," Onyango added.

The Amahoro Stadium has a capacity of 30000 and it's expected to be packed since Rayon Sports are one of the best supported teams in the country.

Meanwhile, Bidvest Wits and Cape Town City are also in action tonight. Wits take on Desportivo Agosto in Angola (5pm), while City face Costa do Sol in Mozambique (7pm).