Itu's role in Serero comeback

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has revealed his role in the return of SA's prodigal son Thulani Serero to the national team.

Serero has made a comeback to Bafana after a year as an outcast since refusing to honour a call-up by demanding guaranteed game time.

The 28-year-old Holland-based (Vitesse FC) playmaker is now in line to play against Nigeria in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

"Luckily, when we meet at Bafana we become friends and family. He [Serero] realises that he is still young and has a lot to offer, so we had some calls with him and he said he would speak with the coach and Safa [SA Football Association]," Khune said.

"We stay in the same area in the west of Johannesburg. He is just one robot away from me. Every time he is around I go to his house and he comes to my house, so we share a lot and we are brothers."

The 31-year-old conceded that national team players had been in the dark about what really happened when Serero declined a call-up, but insisted there were no hard feelings.