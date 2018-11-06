Kaizer Chiefs right-back Ramahlwe Mphahlele has said he certainly meant to shoot for goal with his wonder strike from a crazy angle in his team’s 1-0 Telkom Knockout quarterfinal win against SuperSport United on Sunday.

Mphahlele’s swerving half-volley from the right edge of the area at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban was cleanly struck and had Matsatsantsa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams flapping at air.

Give the angle‚ some might speculate Mphahlele had mis-hit a cross rather than shooting for goal.

In truth‚ though‚ the shot was hit with such power that such an assertion would be unfair on the quality of the Bafana Bafana right-back’s strike.