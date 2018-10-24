Bucs aim to add salt to the wound

Orlando Pirates have had their sights set on Kaizer Chiefs for almost a month now, with the technical team having meticulously planned on how they can clinch victory in the Soweto derby.

Having had the sweet taste of a 3-1 derby win back in March, the Buccaneers are eager to experience that feeling again when the two giants clash at the FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).

Pirates assistant coach Rulani Mokwena outlined just how much work has already gone into preparing for Chiefs.

"We have already started our work on Chiefs. The Fifa break allowed us to start our analysis of our opposition a couple of weeks ago," Mokwena said. "I think the coach [Giovanni Solinas] has been extremely smart in how he uses his squad. In certain moments he uses [Siphosakhe] Ntiya-Ntiya or [Godfrey] Walusimbi and the two centre halves are not the same. Even though they change the line-up and personnel, the model is always the same. They want to build from the back and that's where they are dangerous," he said in his assessment of Chiefs.