Sports Minister Xasa sends ominous warning to Bafana and Safa

Minister of Sport Tokozile Xasa has warned that if Bafana Bafana continue to underperform on the continental and international stage people will be held accountable.

On Tuesday Bafana were held to an embarrassing 0-0 draw by minnows Seychelles in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier away from home‚ and Xasa said no one can run away from the fact that the senior national team is not doing well.

“If they continue not to take things seriously‚ people will be held accountable‚” she said during a press conference where she announced a list of nominees for the South African Sports Awards in Johannesburg on Friday.

“We want to engage with them [Safa] moving forward because the problems have been growing when it comes to men’s football in the country. They are not excelling.

“Bafana Bafana players must put in the effort when they are playing for the country and understand the importance of playing and having national colours‚” she added.