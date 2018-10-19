A video of pupils smoking dagga at school has sparked a passionate outburst by the head of education in the Western Cape.

In a statement issued on Friday afternoon‚ Brian Schreuder said: “While we have many socio-economic challenges in our province‚ we cannot become a society that accepts or condones violent behaviour or substance abuse in our schools.

“This is yet another example of the lack of respect some learners have for the institutions in which they are being taught.

“Respect and discipline begins at home and we are appealing to parents to teach and encourage discipline‚ respect and tolerance‚ both at home‚ in society and in school.”

Schreuder said “yet another video” of pupils smoking dagga‚ which reached him on Friday‚ was proof of what had become a common sight in schools.

“We cannot allow school culture to degenerate into that which society in general seems to be flaunting‚” he said.

“We must tackle this head on and I request every school to ensure that they follow the relevant disciplinary procedures.”