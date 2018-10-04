Nikola cagey about Baroka overtures

Serbian mentor Nikola Kavazovic insists he has not been contacted by Baroka.

Kavazovic, pictured, who's leaving Botswana side Township Rollers, was in the news a few months ago after being linked with Kaizer Chiefs.

Now the mentor is thought to be waiting on the wings as Baroka may replace Zambian coach Wedson Nyirenda.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Kavazovic, 43, confirmed his imminent exit from Rollers, but insisted there was no offer from Baroka.

"My agent Ivica Stankovic hasn't informed me of any contact from the PSL [teams]," said Kavazovic, who made history with Rollers by guiding them to this year's CAF Champions League group stage. They became the first side from Botswana to do so.

"So at the moment, as far as I know, we are not in negotiations with any club from South Africa ... and about leaving Township Rollers, that is almost finished.

"But I hope you would understand that while my contract is not officially terminated, I can't speak about the details, because there can be consequences. But yes, I can say very soon I'd be a free agent."

Kavazovic appears to have attracted interest from Ghana and Kenya.

"So far the official negotiations that we have now is with one big club from Ghana and another big one from Kenya.

"We are at a serious stage of negotiations with those two clubs, because they are meeting our conditions," he added. Baroka chief executive Morgan Mamilla was not available for comment.