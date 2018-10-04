AmaZulu plot to dispute ruling by Fifa

AmaZulu may have been docked six points and paid over R1-million to compensate Namibian footballer Phinheas Nambandi, whose contract was cancelled in 2014, but Usuthu's spokesman Brilliant Mkhathini hints that the club may be tempted to challenge the Fifa ruling.

Mkhathini said their legal team were looking into the matter.

To avoid further repercussions, AmaZulu have since settled their debt to Nambandi after Fifa ordered last month that they be deducted points.

"I wouldn't say that it's a matter we will just forget about. I do not know exactly what would be the legal implications but our legal team will see what goes on. We have paid the money to make sure that we focus on the field of play," said Mkhathini.

In the wake of their 0-0 stalemate at home to Maritzburg United on Tuesday, AmaZulu coach Cavin Johnson registered his optimism that his side would eventually catch up and move up from the bottom of the log.

"You must be confident. If you are negative you will die tomorrow. I have God's number but he does not answer, one day he will answer. Confidence is to say 'I do the best I can'," noted Johnson.

The Usuthu tactician did not want to concentrate on losing their hard-fought six points, implying that as a coach he can only control what happens on the field of play.

"There's football and there's nonfootball issues, that you have to understand. In England, the coaches are called managers, they run the budget, buying and selling of players," Johnson said.

"I am a coach, I love football and I only work for football."