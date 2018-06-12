In-demand Mamelodi Sundowns star Percy Tau has reportedly caught the attention of English Premiership side Brighton & Hove Albion FC

English newspaper The Argus confirmed Albion's interest in the PSL Footballer of the Season just days after Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane told local media that Tau was a wanted man in England.

Talking about Tau’s possible move to the English Premiership‚ Mosimane said the English clubs should not think that “we are in Burundi”.

“Those teams must take us seriously if they need Percy.

"We are sitting with requests for Percy and we will have to find a way to replace him if he goes‚” said Mosimane.

“The Argus can confirm the Seagulls (Albion) are tracking Mamelodi Sundowns forward Percy Tau‚ who was recently named top man in his domestic competition‚” the newspaper reported.

Albion‚ a 116-year-old club based in the city of Brighton and Hove‚ East Sussex‚ England‚ made their debut in the Premiership last season and finished 15th on the log.

After winning the Footballer of the Season‚ Player’s Player of the Season and joint Top Scorer awards at the PSL Awards last month‚ Tau indicated he would prefer to ply his trade in the Spanish La Liga if a move overseas materialises.