SA sports stocks looking healthy

While football and rugby are perhaps the dominant sports in the country, SA has top-class youngsters in cricket, athletics and many others to mention.

Percy Tau (football)

The Mamelodi Sundowns striker is about to make a move to Europe after proving that he is a fish too big for the PSL pond. He has been linked with English Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion.

Kagiso Rabada (cricket)

KG is ranked the best test cricketer in the world. He recently made a clean sweep at the Cricket SA Awards where he won six gongs, including Cricketer of the Year and Players' Player of the Year.

Sibusiso Nkosi (rugby)

The 22-year-old had a dream debut for the Springboks in the test against England at Ellis Park Stadium last weekend, scoring two tries in the spectacular 42-39 win. The explosive Sharks winger will look to deliver another inspiring performance in the second test in Bloemfontein tomorrow.

Clarence Munyai (athletics)

Sprinter Munyai made history at the SA Athletics Championships after smashing the national 200m record with a time of 19.69 seconds, improving the mark of 19.84 set by Olympic 400m champion Wayde van Niekerk. He is currently competing in Europe.