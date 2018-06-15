Soccer

SA sports stocks looking healthy

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 15 June 2018 - 08:25
Sibusiso Nkosi scored two tries in his debut against England.
Sibusiso Nkosi scored two tries in his debut against England.
Image: Gianluigi Guercia/AFP/Getty images

While football and rugby are perhaps the dominant sports in the country, SA has top-class youngsters in cricket, athletics and many others to mention.

Percy Tau (football)

The Mamelodi Sundowns striker is about to make a move to Europe after proving that he is a fish too big for the PSL pond. He has been linked with English Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion.

Kagiso Rabada (cricket)

KG is ranked the best test cricketer in the world. He recently made a clean sweep at the Cricket SA Awards where he won six gongs, including Cricketer of the Year and Players' Player of the Year.

Sibusiso Nkosi (rugby)

The 22-year-old had a dream debut for the Springboks in the test against England at Ellis Park Stadium last weekend, scoring two tries in the spectacular 42-39 win. The explosive Sharks winger will look to deliver another inspiring performance in the second test in Bloemfontein tomorrow.

Clarence Munyai (athletics)

Sprinter Munyai made history at the SA Athletics Championships after smashing the national 200m record with a time of 19.69 seconds, improving the mark of 19.84 set by Olympic 400m champion Wayde van Niekerk. He is currently competing in Europe.

READ MORE:

Bok coach Erasmus makes two changes to the starting team to face England on Saturday

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has made two changes to his starting team to play England on Saturday.
Sport
19 hours ago

'Playing alongside Mtawarira in his 100th Test will be an honour‚' says Malherbe

Test rugby‚ it is often suggested‚ is a game of inches and in full anticipation of an England backlash in the second Test‚ the Springboks have ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Psychic cat picks winner of World Cup opener
Explainer: How are cash-in-transit heists pulled off?
X