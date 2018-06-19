Free State Stars keen to retain Siphelele Mthembu services

Free State Stars are likely to reward the once-written off striker Siphelele "Shaka Zulu" Mthembu with a new deal when his contract expires at the end of this month.

After parting ways with Kaizer Chiefs last year, he was given a lifeline by Stars who offered him a one-year deal.

The well-travelled striker made the most of the opportunity by helping Ea Lla Koto win the Nedbank Cup and finish sixth in the league.

Stars general manager Rantsi Mokoena admitted that the club has intentions to retain Mthembu, but insists it will be up to the 30-year-old centre-forward if he accepts or decline the new deal.

"Yes we would want to keep Mthembu but I cannot divulge more on what we would be offering him," Mokoena told Sowetan yesterday.

"I think it will be up to him if he accepts the new deal or not. He has done well for us and we appreciate him."

Mthembu confirmed Stars had already made him aware of their plan to negotiate a new deal when they report for pre-season training on Monday.

As much as he wants to stay, the former Amakhosi sharpshooter is ready for all eventualities.

"After the Nedbank Cup final [against Maritzburg United last month] they [Stars management] wanted us to negotiate a new contract, but the timing was not right because I had to rush home.

"The club has called me again, telling me that we will talk when we return for pre-season. To be honest, I do not have a problem if I stay or go.

"Stars gave me a chance to revive my career and, for that, it would be really nice to continue there. However, I am not scared of life. I will accept whatever outcome from the negotiations," said Mthembu.

He played 30 matches last season, scoring five goals and registering three assists.