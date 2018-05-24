Safa poll continues amid feud, squabbles

The SA Football Association (Safa) insists it has ticked off all compliance boxes heading to its elective conference at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg on Saturday.

This in spite of a new sexual abuse claim against leading candidate Danny Jordaan, who is standing for re-election against Ace Ncobo, the only challenger for the top seat, according to the official nomination list seen by Sowetan.

Fresh reports emerged at the weekend that Jordaan is facing a second case of sexual abuse. Earlier this year, singer and former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson also opened a rape case against him.

Safa spokesman Dominic Chimhavi said the allegations were "a non issue and we won't even entertain that".

Safa national executive committee member Mzwandile Maforvane, the secretary-general of the Jordaan-backing Football Transformation Forum, said: "We support our president as we believe only the court of law can prove otherwise. But our concern is what else will they [Jordaan's detractors] bring?

"Someone's life could be at stake as well; even the police should watch this space."

Ncobo, however, has some reservations. The former Fifa referee was the one who raised some of the noncompliance issues that led to the postponement of the elective congress in March.

It emerged that Safa had violated its own constitution's statutes and the electoral code.