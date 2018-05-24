Safa poll continues amid feud, squabbles
The SA Football Association (Safa) insists it has ticked off all compliance boxes heading to its elective conference at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg on Saturday.
This in spite of a new sexual abuse claim against leading candidate Danny Jordaan, who is standing for re-election against Ace Ncobo, the only challenger for the top seat, according to the official nomination list seen by Sowetan.
Fresh reports emerged at the weekend that Jordaan is facing a second case of sexual abuse. Earlier this year, singer and former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson also opened a rape case against him.
Safa spokesman Dominic Chimhavi said the allegations were "a non issue and we won't even entertain that".
Safa national executive committee member Mzwandile Maforvane, the secretary-general of the Jordaan-backing Football Transformation Forum, said: "We support our president as we believe only the court of law can prove otherwise. But our concern is what else will they [Jordaan's detractors] bring?
"Someone's life could be at stake as well; even the police should watch this space."
Ncobo, however, has some reservations. The former Fifa referee was the one who raised some of the noncompliance issues that led to the postponement of the elective congress in March.
It emerged that Safa had violated its own constitution's statutes and the electoral code.
Chimhavi maintained that all compliance matters have been met, including that Safa regions were in good standing.
He pointed to the resolutions of the Safa council meeting that amended the electoral code in March, and its subsequent ratification by the body's extraordinary congress last month.
But Ncobo is hearing none of that.
"The violations of the statutes and the electoral code have proceeded unabated," Ncobo argued.
Asked if he will stand on Saturday, he said: "We await notification from Fifa as to whether or not they have sanctioned this elective congress and granted permission for it to proceed".
Maforvane said Ncobo's contestation had brought the regions closer together.
Apart from the position of president, a total of 39 candidates will contest for the 10 national positions, while 23 are jostling for 18 provincial seats.
Former Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba and Phil "Chippa" Masinga are also contesting for executive posts.
The league will also be represented in the Safa council, with PSL chairman Irvin Khoza, Kaizer Chiefs' Kaizer Motaung, Bidvest Wits' Jose Ferreira and Mato Madlala among the nominations.
Chimhavi said four vice-presidents would also be chosen on Saturday and one would be a woman, as dictated by the Safa constitution.
Sowetan has learnt that Ria Ledwaba and Natasha Tsichlas are favourites for the seat reserved for a woman.