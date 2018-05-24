Danny Jordaan is expected to be elected South African Football Association president for a second five-year term by an overwhelming majority in Safa’s potentially acrimonious Elective Congress at Sandton Convention Centre (SCC) on Saturday.

Jordaan’s only opponent‚ former referee and ex-Premier Soccer League (PSL) general manager Andile ‘Ace’ Ncobo‚ though‚ has said that he will still raise several objections about electoral processes allegedly not adhered to by Safa‚ to try to have the election called off.

Ncobo said if he is unsuccessful in that effort‚ he will run against former World Cup 2010 Bid Committee and Organising Committee CEO Jordaan.

Ncobo has mounted several contestations to the election process‚ ostensibly playing a role‚ though Safa claim it was for unrelated reasons‚ in an initial date of March 24 being put off.

The body that backs Jordaan‚ the Football Transformation Forum (FTF)‚ has claimed as many as 48 out of Safa’s 52 regions nominated the incumbent.

Ncobo‚ though‚ said his intention to run was for democratic purposes.

“If the election proceeds I will run not based on any electoral majority based on strength of nominations‚ but in the interests of democracy. Because in a democracy you should not have a candidate elected unopposed‚” he said.

Ncobo said he intends to raise several objections to have the elections called off.

Among these are that the nominations list for the presidency and Safa Council were issued by Safa nine days before the elective congress and not 14 as stated by their constitution.

Also‚ that there are nominees with criminal records – which Ncobo said he has documents to prove – on the Safa Council list.

“Even if‚ for some reason‚ I were to receive a 100 percent victory in the elections – for example if Danny Jordaan were to have to pull out of the process and leave me unopposed – I would still say the same thing‚” Ncobo said.

“Which is that the election should be held again‚ under the correct processes.”

This has been one of the most acrimonious‚ dirty buildups to a Safa elective congress.

Most glaringly‚ Jordaan alleged that PSL chairman Irvin Khoza was a catalyst in the rape case opened against the Safa president by singer and former African National Congress (ANC) MP Jennifer Ferguson.

A wider implication was that Khoza harboured ambitions to unseat Jordaan as Safa president.

The claims were debunked by evidence emerging of falsified documentation being used to open a case of defamation against Khoza by Jordaan.

With these sort of allegations having flown‚ Ncobo said he expects an acrimonious atmosphere at the SCC.

“If what I saw at the extraordinary congress [on April 28‚ where a date for the elective congress was set] was anything to go by‚ where Danny Jordaan in his speech stood and shouted at all those who had opposed him‚ is anything to go by‚ then no‚ I do not expect a good atmosphere‚” Ncobo said.

Previous Safa elective congresses have seen a heavy security presence.

Safa communications manager Dominic Chimhavi said there would not be added security measures taken on Saturday.

“What we have always done is that we require credentials up-front‚” Chimhavi said.

“And then only the delegates who have credentials are accredited.

"This guarantees the security of the delegates.

“We are used to these types of congresses and everything is in place.”

FTF secretary-general and Safa executive member Mzwandile Maforvane could not be reached for comment.