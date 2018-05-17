Soccer

WATCH: Football fans react to Sundowns vs Barcelona

By Mahlatse Mphahlele - 17 May 2018 - 13:05

South African soccer fans came together on May 17 2018 to watch a friendly match between FC Barcelona and Mamelodi Sundowns. The match was organised as a celebration of Nelson Mandela’s centenary. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

Patrice Motsepe's Brazilians were beaten 3-1 by the swashbuckling Spanish giants.

Though Sundowns lost the high-profile international club friendly match‚ some of the fans that SowetanLIVE spoke to after the match were not too disappointed by the way Pitso Mosimane’s men performed.

