WATCH: Football fans react to Sundowns vs Barcelona
South African soccer fans came together on May 17 2018 to watch a friendly match between FC Barcelona and Mamelodi Sundowns. The match was organised as a celebration of Nelson Mandela's centenary.
Patrice Motsepe's Brazilians were beaten 3-1 by the swashbuckling Spanish giants.
Though Sundowns lost the high-profile international club friendly match‚ some of the fans that SowetanLIVE spoke to after the match were not too disappointed by the way Pitso Mosimane’s men performed.