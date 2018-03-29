Ndoro saga refuses to go

It appears that the Tendai Ndoro saga will drag on.

There is no new date for Fifa to deal with the dispute after arbitrator Nassir Cassim SC ruled yesterday that the case be referred to Fifa on the basis that the PSL's dispute resolution chamber does not have

jurisdiction over the matter.

"The PSL must lodge it with Fifa and the arbitrator said on an urgent basis, but it would depend on the time they lodge," said Safa legal officer Tebogo Motlanthe,.

Ndoro has been barred from playing with immediate effect while the case goes to Fifa.

The matter has been dragging on since January when it was discovered that Ndoro was ineligible to play official matches for Ajax Cape Town.

In terms of Fifa rules, the Zimbabwean cannot play for the Urban Warriors because he has featured in official matches for Orlando Pirates and Al Faisaly this season.

A player can be registered by three clubs in one season, but only play for two.

Ndoro was cleared by the PSL's dispute resolution chamber on January 31, but the league lodged an appeal with Safa the same day.

Despite the appeal, Ajax continued to play him.

Pirates and Polokwane City have lodged a protest with the PSL, arguing that Ajax had contravened Fifa rules by fielding the player.