Cup win will ease Vilakazi's heartache

Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Sibusiso Vilakazi opened up about watching with envy as his former teammates Bongani Zungu and Keagan Dolly secured transfers to Europe.

Before making the switch to Sundowns in 2016 from Bidvest Wits, Vilakazi had hoped to land a move overseas. That didn't materialise and he joined the Patrice Motsepe- owned side in a blockbuster R10-million transfer.

Vila - as he is affectionately known - could not help but wonder "what if?" as he watched his teammates attain the dream he harboured for years.

"It's sad, on its own, that one can't be playing in Europe, when you look at Keagan and Bongani," Vilakazi said.

"That wish, when you see them, goes very deep that you find yourself unfortunate that you were not able to get there."

Zungu was Vila's teammate at Bafana Bafana before moving to Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal, while he played with Dolly at Sundowns before his transfer to Montpellier in France.

Sundowns will take on Cape Town City in a Nedbank Cup quarterfinal on Sunday (3pm).

The Soweto-born attacker is chasing his first domestic title with the Chloorkop-based outfit after his former team, Wits, pipped his current employers to the league last season.

"It will mean that I have won one title and then you want to win another one. But the first one is very important because you want to accumulate as many as possible," he said.

The Bafana international has been in peak form for his club, scoring crucial goals and inspiring the team.

He insists that there is more to come.

"I think it's far from where I want to go.

"Remember, what we aim for is titles on the CV, so I would say I am far off from where I want to be.

"It started with me because I looked at myself and was unhappy with my game.

"The coach came and identified certain things in terms of weakness and [what I had to] try to get better."

Fixtures

Saturday: Ubuntu v Free State Stars, Athlone Stadium (3.30pm); Maritzburg United v Bloem Celtic, Harry Gwala Stadium (3.30pm)

Kaizer Chiefs v Baroka, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (8.15pm)

Sunday: Cape Town City v Mamelodi Sundowns, Cape Town Stadium (3pm)