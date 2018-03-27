Robert Ng'ambi hopes Platinum Stars perform a miracle

Long-serving striker Robert Ng'ambi has sacrificed personal gain and riches to remain at Platinum Stars.

Ng'ambi has in the past turned down the advances from Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates in favour of his beloved club from Phokeng.

In his prime in 2013, the Malawian attacker had suitors lining up for his services after having made the move from Black Leopards in 2011.

As Dikwena continue to fight off relegation, the 31-year-old remains committed.

"It's really difficult to be in this situation. We have let ourselves down too many times this season. But we have to fight until the end," Ng'ambi told Sowetan.

On rejecting offers from top clubs those years ago he added: "There were a couple of teams that wanted me. So I had a meeting with then-coach Cavin Johnson and they said the grass is always green when you're far.

"You might think that it's greener when you're far, but find it's not so."

What disappointed Ng'ambi, though, was the departure of Johnson to SuperSport United later in 2013 after the coach had convinced him not to leave Dikwena.

"I was at home in Malawi at the time when I heard that Cavin has left. It was not long after we had our meeting and [the] next thing he left."

Dikwena are rooted at the bottom of the table with 17 points from 24 games.

Ng'ambi feels the departure of their best players in the past few seasons, including Bradley Grobler, Thuso Phala, Ndumiso Mabena, Mogakolodi Ngele and Siyabonga Zulu has been a contributing factor.

"It has really been gradual because we have been losing players every season. We have lost quality players and never replaced them [the] with same calibre of players. As you can see it did affect the team.

"We didn't start the season well because we were not winning games. If we can score few goals and get the confidence back, maybe we can make it."

With world-class facilities at the Royal Bafokeng Sports campus, the team ought not to be in their current position. Ng'ambi feels this is a shame. "Look at the facilities here [at Dikwena]. With all of these facilities this is not a team that should be in relegation."