Celtic move past money worries

Bloemfontein Celtic have put their financial issues behind them as they prepare to host Platinum Stars at Dr Molemela Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).

Sowetan reported on Tuesday that a strike was looming that day at the club with players having complained that they hadn't been paid their signing-on fees last month.

But after staying away for one session, they returned to training on Wednesday afternoon. A couple of Celtic players have since confirmed that theirs is now a happy camp after they were paid.

"Like I told you, the strike went on, but we had a meeting with the management and it was confirmed that every player has now been paid. We are happy and focused on the next match," said a player, who cannot be named as he's not mandated to speak to the media on the matter.

Celtic lost their last league match, at home to Polokwane City on March 7, and are in ninth place.

Stars, meanwhile, are fighting for their life in the top-flight. They are bottom of the log with 17 points from 23 matches, seven points adrift of 15th placed Ajax Cape Town.

Dikwena, however, have proved that winning in Bloemfontein is not mission impossible. When they played Celtic at the same venue last season, they came away with a convincing 3-0 win. So Celtic will have to tread carefully.

Stars will have to keep an eye on their former striker, Ndumiso Mabena, who has scored five goals for Celtic this season.