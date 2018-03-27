Vodacom Foundation pioneers social transformation through education

This year is momentous in South Africa’s history as it is the centenary of our beloved Madiba’s birth. It is a solemn moment, as it provides us with the opportunity to reflect on the advances we have made in continuing Madiba’s legacy towards building the South Africa he dreamt of.

To mark this historic occasion – named “Be the Legacy” by the Nelson Mandela Foundation, we must grapple with the vital question: what are we doing to emulate Madiba’s efforts to improve the world?

Vodacom was founded in 1994 as the winds of democracy were blowing everywhere in SA. That was also the year Madiba was sworn in as South Africa’s first democratically elected president, hence Tata holds a very special place at Vodacom.

In his seminal work and moving memoir Faith & Courage: Praying with Mandela, (Tafelberg, 2017), author Archbishop Thabo Makgoba encapsulates the vision and Madiba’s legacy when he says: “His vision was for a free, democratic, non-racial world in which we are afforded equal opportunities and are freed from poverty, marginalisation and disempowerment.”