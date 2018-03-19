The secret to Luc Eymael’s success with Free State Stars is hard work‚ plain and simple‚ says the club’s veteran centreback Rooi Mahamutsa.

Stars lost 1-0 away to Chippa United at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London on Saturday‚ but remain in fourth place in the Absa Premiership on the back of six wins‚ three draws and just one defeat going into that game.

Former Orlando Pirates defensive stalwart Mahamutsa would not be drawn on the tactics that flamboyant Belgian coach Eymael has brought to Stars to turn them from surviving by a point in 2016-17 to a top five team this season.

But he did say that Eymael’s workaholic ethic has rubbed off on Stars.

“Our team has not changed. It’s basically the same players who are there‚ except maybe for one or two‚” Mahamutsa said.

“Obviously‚ look he (Eymael) has got his own tactics. Mostly though it’s hard work. That’s all he’s doing.

“If you don’t put everything that you have you won’t win games.

“But if you put everything‚ and focus on what you are doing‚ you will win more and achieve what we are achieving.”

Mahamutsa said even at a ripe age of 36‚ he has had plenty of new tricks taught to him by Eymael.

“If you are a player‚ or a teacher or a principal‚ or whatever‚ you still want to study further‚” the defender said.

“You want to go further than your studies. The way he is doing things we don’t say that because we have been long in this game we won’t listen to him.

“It’s like‚ I’m a student‚ he’s the teacher. I have to listen to him.

“I think that’s the reason why we are in the position we are in at the moment. Because if you listen to instructions you achieve more.

“Last season we fought relegation and now we are in position four. But we really need to dig deep so that we can finish maybe No.2.”

Stars return to action with their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal against Ubuntu Cape Town at Athlone Stadium on March 31.