I'm aware I need to start scoring again - Chiefs striker Ryan Moon

It's been a difficult past few games for Kaizer Chiefs striker Ryan Moon, but the Bafana Bafana call up could serve as motivation.

Moon, 21, has now gone three matches without a goal and as Chiefs welcome AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on Saturday [6pm], it's an opportunity for him to show the nation that Bafana coach Stuart Baxter didn't make a bad call picking him in the current squad.

Before he joins the national team camp on Sunday, Moon is hoping he can start firing again and if the goals come, it could aid Chiefs's title challenge. They are eight points behind Mamelodi Sundowns with seven matches remaining.

“It’s not really a concern that I haven't been scoring. Obviously, I want to score more goals, but I want to take it one step at a time. The goals will come and like I said, I can't put unnecessary pressure on myself," he said.

"It's been two or three games that I haven't scored and I need to start scoring again, but I'm aware of that. I just got to take it one step at a time."

Moon added: "I know what to expect from myself and I know what I’m capable of doing, so it’s just for me to go out and take it one step at a time, and do what I’m best at doing."