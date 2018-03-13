Given that the 28-year-old shot-stopper has barely had a taste of action in Chiefs coach Steve Komphela’s starting lineup‚ fans immediately assumed that Khuzwayo was hinting at his departure and counting the days before he exits Naturena.

Khuzwayo has played second fiddle to preferred No1 Itumeleng Khune since joining Chiefs in 2012 and with seven games to go this season‚ he is not likely to don the club's shirt again.

This season‚ he has only made two starts‚ both back when Khune was sidelined with a chest infection and more tellingly‚ he has not played a single cup game for Chiefs.