Sundowns' fringe stars to sting Bees

The clash against EC Bees at Loftus Stadium at 7.30pm tonight provides the Mamelodi Sundowns technical team with a golden opportunity to inject some confidence into players who of late have been out of rotation.

Jeremy Brockie, George Lebese, Siyabonga Zulu and Lucky Mohomi top the list of players at the Brazilians who need to gain some traction.

Sundowns are the overwhelming favourites against the ABC Motsepe League side from Eastern Cape and could field a reshuffled team with coach Pitso Mosimane away in Morocco doing a Pro Licensing course.

With Percy Tau in hot form at the moment and his combination with Sibusiso Vilakazi proving fruitful, Brockie will have to do more to justify his selection in the team.

A leaner Lebese made a substitute's appearance late in the 3-1 win over AmaZulu this month.