Jali's Bucs hint stokes talk

Makaab confirmed yesterday that Oostende are keen on retaining Jali but there is also interest from France, other Belgium clubs, China and the Middle East.

Locally, Jali has been linked with a return to Pirates or a move to Mamelodi Sundowns.

"That's Andile Jali [being playful]," said Makaab, of the player dropping hints on social media.

"We have not engaged in any discussions with South African clubs. Andile's contract comes to an end at the end of the season [on June 30], and we are busy speaking to a number of clubs in Europe and his club [Oostende] as well," he said.

Makaab, though, has not ruled out a return to SA for Jali. He acknowledged that Jali's wife and kids are based in Johannesburg and that could influence his decision.

"If there is a right sort of offer from a local club, I guess he would be the person to make that final decision. Andile is a family man now and his family lives in Johannesburg, so those are all considerations that we have to take into account before making a decision," he said.

"We would like to find something that will offer him a long-term contract, it has to be a good financial offer. He's a free agent and it must be one, that enables him to play at least for the next five years," added the ProSport International boss.