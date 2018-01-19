Khuzwayo 'looks' for new home

Kaizer Chiefs and their goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo are more likely to part ways than renew their contract.

According to reports, Khuzwayo, 27, wants a guarantee that he would play if he pens a new deal. He is in his sixth season since joining the club from AmaZulu in 2012 but, over the years, he has only played 34 official matches, which is about five games a season.

In comparison, Chiefs's number one Itumeleng Khune has featured in 146 official games in the same period (since the 2012/2013 season).

The only season in which Khuzwayo played more matches than Khune was in the 2014/2015 campaign when the latter battled injuries. During that season, Khuzwayo started 20 and Khune was in goal 16 times, while Reyaad Pieterse played 11, mostly in CAF competition.

The club's football manager Bobby Motaung emphasised recently that it's up to coach Steve Komphela to decide on whether he wants to rotate, but "it can't be a determination of a contract with us".

"We've never had such a trend in terms of determining a contract. [Leonardo] Castro came and he never said to us, 'I need to play and if I don't play, I don't sign'," Motaung stated.

At the time, Komphela chipped in and suggested that it's not practical. "It's only sensible that you must be given game time. But as a condition, it becomes very difficult for a coach," Komphela said.

The player's manager Tim Sukazi was unavailable to provide clarity on his player's future. Khuzwayo has been strongly linked with Cape Town City. Other rumours say he could be joining Orlando Pirates.