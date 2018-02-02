Sundowns stun Cape Town City to stretch lead at the top of the table

Mamelodi Sundowns opened up a seven point lead after a brilliant goal from Khama Billiat settled a controversy-ladened top of the table clash at hosts Cape Town City on Friday night.

Percy Tau’s forceful run down the left hand side two minutes into the second half and then exquisite chip over the goalkeeper set up Billiat, who responded with an equally stunning full volley to give Sundowns a 1-0 win that might prove crucial in their bid to regain their championship title.

It ended a run of three successive defeats against City, who remain second but suffered a major dent in their championship hopes.

Referee Victor Gomes again picked an important match to try and steal the spotlight with two sendings offs as he looked to inflame, rather than cool, the tempers – he sent Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane to the stands and in the last minute booked Robyn Johannes and then dismissed him for back chat.

He should also have possibly sent off Denis Onyango for a cluttering challenge on Thabo Nodada that knocked the hardworking City midfielder out of the rest of the game.

Sundowns looked to start brightly but it did not take City long to come out of their shells and from around the quarter-hour mark they were running the game with Teko Modise and Roland Putsche controlling the midfield and winger Craig Martin burning up the pitch with his pace.

Using the left wing in particular, with Edmilson and Lyle Lakay pushing forward regularly, they kept finding space and catching put Sundowns but heavy touches meant they created only half chances.

Mosimane was sent off in the 28th minute for protesting a decision by Gomes to penalize Tebogo Langerman for shoulder charge on Martin.

Gomes reacted far too quickly for a dismissal that seemed ridiculously charge band again asked questions about the referee’s ability to handle matches of this nature and intensity.

He was shaping to also send off Onyango as he came out and cluttered into Ndoda, in the closing stages of the first half, but eventually only gave him a yellow when a dismissal seemed more fitting. Nodada suffered a cut, which required 20 stitches, and could play no further part after a wild challenge by the Sundowns goalkeeper.

The goal changed the complexion as Sundowns then showed their experience in managing the second half even if City still had the better of possession.

It was a goal deserved of winning any match and might well be the one that sets Sundowns on their way to the title.