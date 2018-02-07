Khuzwayo's manager weighs in on Bucs link

There's nothing wrong with Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo crossing the floor to join rivals Orlando Pirates, says the player's agent Tim Sukazi.

The Quality Talent Sports boss will meet Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung sometime next week to continue talks over a possible new contract for the goalie, whose current deal expires at the end of June.

It's unlikely the parties will agree terms, because Khuzwayo, at 27, feels it's time he became a regular, but Itumeleng Khune is still the team's number one.

If all fails, it will pave way for Khuzwayo to leave the club after six years and Pirates have been mentioned as a possible destination.

Despite the rivalry between the two teams, Sukazi said he wouldn't turn Pirates away if they came knocking for Khuzwayo's services.

"The rumours are there. People put one plus one together, but the fact of the matter is, as things stand today, Pirates have not made any formal approach to us. Of course, if they do, to me they are like any other club. There will be nothing that will deter us from listening to them," Sukazi stated.

"This thing that floor crossing doesn't happen, I don't know where that is written."

Khuzwayo has been with Chiefs since 2012 and has only played about 36 official games.

"He needs to play, so at Chiefs he can't grow any further. He's been under the shadow of Khune as you know. He's a good goalkeeper to be a number one elsewhere. But he won't be the number one at Chiefs, and it's nothing bad. I mean, Khune is doing well," Sukazi said.

"Look, when he [Khuzwayo] played, Chiefs won the league and Nedbank Cup [in the 2014/15 season]. Go and check, the last time Chiefs won the championship, Khuzwayo was in goal," said the agent.

"It's a train that's stuck, but I guess everyone was involved in things [during the past transfer window]. So I haven't seen the people from Chiefs in a long time," Sukazi said.

"Bobby wants us to meet, but I don't know when, to see if we can discuss it further," he said.

Motaung could not be reached for comment.