Andile Jali dribbles participants of his community project

Bafana Bafana midfielder Andile Jali is at war with his homeboys over allegations that he failed to pay them for helping the soccer star make his community development project a success.

A soccer team that participated in Eastern Cape's Back to Matatiele Social Festival and an artist claim that Jali, now playing for K.V. Oostende in Belgium, has failed to pay them thousands of rand since the June 2016 event.

Artist Brazil Nqini said the midfielder owed him R12000 for the work he did for his event, while La Liga FC coach Sizwe Matiyane claimed they never received their R40000 prize.

Nqini, 24, who is a visual artist student, said he had done six portraits of celebrities who attended the annual event. The celebrities included TV presenter Minnie Dlamini-Jones, who was the MC, as well as rappers Emtee and Kwesta.

He said they had agreed on R2000 for each portrait and Jali promised to pay soon after he delivered on the artworks.