Dlamini rises from third choice

New Baroka first-choice goalkeeper Ayanda Dlamini is determined to make the No1 jersey his own after starting Bakgaga's last four league matches.

After six seasons in the ABC Motsepe League [third tier], playing for Amajuba and Alexandra United between 2009 and 2015, and at 26 Dlamini is a late bloomer in the Absa Premiership.

He vows to never look back after Baroka gave him his break this term.

"I want to remain consistent because I cannot afford to misuse this opportunity. My objective is to make the No1 jersey mine and help the club finish inside the top five," Dlamini told Sowetan.

"I am here to work for my family and I cannot let them down. Playing in the Premiership had always been my dream but things did not work out in the past.

"I am ready to make up for lost time after failing trials at other top-flight clubs," added the lad from Newcastle, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Dlamini started the season as Baroka's third-choice shot-stopper, behind experienced Virgil Vries and now released Fifa Puskas Award nominee Oscarine Masuluke.

He has kept three clean sheets in five games.

"I always knew my chance would come. I think my commitment and hunger pushed me to the limits to eventually be given a chance to play.

"I will not rest on my laurels but I do not want to put myself under pressure."

Dlamini joined the Limpopo-based outfit from Alexandra United in 2015 after impressing the club's chairman Khurishi Mphahlele during trial.

He said he trained for four days during his trial before the club signed him.