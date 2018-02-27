Baroka FC dismisses captain Olaleng Shaku and goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke

Baroka FC have dismissed their captain Olaleng Shaku and goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke.

The two players had been implicated in a recent drinking scandal at the club and Sowetan understands the players have been booted out.

It is alleged that Baroka coach Kgoloko Thobejane and the players, Masuluke and Shaku, were drinking on the team bus after their 2-0 loss to Free State Stars at Goble Park earlier this month.

Thobejane is still waiting to learn his fate after a disciplinary enquiry.

While it was initially thought that the players had been given final written warnings, a credible source called in this afternoon and told us that Masuluke and Shaku have in fact been dismissed.

“The two players have been given their clearances and are no longer a part of the club,” revealed our informant.

“So it’s not true that they are on final written warnings. The truth is that they are now looking for clubs to play for.”

We put a call through to Bakgaga CEO Morgan Mammilla refused to confirm the details.

“I’m not in the office, so I can’t confirm anything,” he said.

Masuluke declined to comment, while Shaku couldn’t be reached.