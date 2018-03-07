Mpontshane tipped to keep Pirates No 1 spot for some time

Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper coach Rowen Fernandez has backed Siyabonga Mpontshane to retain his berth in goal for the remainder of the season after Mpontshane surprisingly started ahead of Jackson Mabokgwane in the Soweto derby at the weekend.

Having worked with both keepers during his two-year tenure at Pirates, Fernandez holds both Mabokgwane and Mpontshane in high regard but feels Mpontshane must get the nod for the remaining fixtures after making his first appearance in their 3-1 thumping of their Soweto foes, Kaizer Chiefs.

"They are very talented... even Wayne Sandilands is a very good keeper. I think Mpontshane must remain in goal for the remaining matches. It makes sense because he did well against Chiefs," Fernandez told Sowetan.

"When he was not playing, he remained positive. I know it will be very difficult for the technical team because both of them are good athletes. Neither has really claimed the No1 jersey and that makes them to push each other and remain on their toes."

Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic hinted that playing Mpontshane ahead of Mabokgwane was more of a gamble, saying "a match of the magnitude such as the Soweto derby demands sometimes the same, like going to a casino, whether Festival City or Monte Casino, to play roulette".

Mabokgwane might have felt disappointed after missing another chance to make his derby debut but Fernandez thinks the 30-year-old keeper understood the club's decision.

"I am sure the coaches spoke to him prior to reaching the decision to bench him. Remember that the team is bigger than any individual," noted the former Chiefs and Bafana Bafana shot-stopper.

It remains to be seen who will start in goal for the Sea Robbers when they clash with Cape Town City in the Nedbank Cup second round at Cape Town Stadium next Wednesday.