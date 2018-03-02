Amazulu's Karuru promises no favours to Chiefs

As a former Kaizer Chiefs player, AmaZulu winger Ovidy Karuru wishes Amakhosi well in their bid to win the Absa Premiership but promises no favours as Usuthu host log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at King Zwelithini Stadium tonight (6pm).

AmaZulu have been blowing hot and cold this season, but Karuru is optimistic they can complete a brace of victories over Sundowns after beating them 2-1 in the first round of the season in Tshwane.

"I am positive that we can beat Sundowns again. We are very motivated because we know that they are beatable. It was no fluke to beat them in the first round.

"Yes, as a former Chiefs player I want coach Steve [Komphela] to win the league but that does not mean I must do them favours against Sundowns," Karuru said.

"I do not like it when people ridicule coach Steve about not having won anything but my focus is not on that. I want to help my team achieve great things as well."

Veteran strikers Mabhuti Khenyeza and Siyabonga Nomvethe were on target when AmaZulu stunned Sundowns in October, and now Karuru feels the Tshwane side will aim for revenge in Durban.

"When we beat them nobody had given us a chance.

"I think they will want to avenge because we hurt them," stated the 29-year-old Zimbabwean.

Karuru has revived his career at the KwaZulu-Natal-based outfit after an unsuccessful spell at Chiefs.

He has scored two goals and registered three assists in the league thus far.