How Onyango's touch of agility saved Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango produced a moment of brilliance to help his side earn a point in the 1-1 draw against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium at the weekend.

As much as it was Percy Tau who had scored to cancel out Thabo Mnyamane's opener, there is a very good reason why Onyango's teammates and head coach Pitso Mosimane congratulated him after the final whistle.

With the score 1-1 and about five minutes before the final whistle, the Ugandan international produced a one-handed save to keep Clayton Daniels's attempt out.

"Well, I had to keep the team in the game because that was a crucial time," Onyango reacted in a post-match interview with Sowetan in Atteridgeville.

"So it could have been very difficult to come back if we conceded in the dying minutes.

"I had to try to keep the team in the game and try to force a win.

"These are the things that motivate me every day and for me, it's not about winning the individual awards. I want the league first," said the 2016 CAF Africa-based Player of the Year.

"I haven't got a man-of-the- match award this year, but I keep going.

"I also have some stiff competition with Razak [Brimah] and Kennedy [Mweene], so I have to keep fighting and keeping my position," he said.

Meanwhile, the Brazilians have dropped four points at home in their last two matches, 1-1 draws against SuperSport and Free State Stars.

Onyango, though, is not overly concerned by the stumble.

"It's worrying, but at the same time a point is better than nothing because, to be honest, they [SuperSport] could have won it since we scored late.

"We could also have lost the previous game as well, so for us we will soldier on until the last game of the season. We must do ourselves a favour by winning games," he added.

Sundowns will travel to Durban to face AmaZulu on Friday.

Fixtures:

Tomorrow: Baroka v CPT City, Peter Mokaba Stadium, 7.30pm

Wednesday: Ajax v SuperSport, Athlone, 7.30pm

Friday: AmaZulu v Sundowns, King Zwelithini Stadium, 6pm; Wits v Baroka, Bidvest Stadium, 8pm; CPT City v Chippa, Athlone, 8pm

Saturday: Pirates v Chiefs, FNB, 3.30pm; SuperSport v Maritzburg, Lucas Moripe Stadium, 6pm; Platinum Stars v Free State Stars, Royal Bafokeng Stadium, 8.15pm

Sunday: Celtic v Ajax, Dr Molemela Stadium, 3.30pm; Polokwane City v Arrows, Peter Mokaba Stadium, 3.30pm