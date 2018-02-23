Chance for Chiefs to close gap

With leaders Mamelodi Sundowns having dropped points, skipper Itumeleng Khune has implored Kaizer Chiefs to capitalise on this by reducing the gap at the summit of the Absa Premiership.

With nine games remaining, the title race is set to go down to the wire this season with only six points separating the top four sides .

Sundowns failed to extend their lead after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Free State Stars midweek.

They have 39 points while Chiefs are trailing closely behind in second with 34 points from 21 games.

"It was a fair result [the Sundowns draw] that we wanted. But for us we have to focus on ourselves and our goals," Khune said.

"There is a point mark that we want to finish on. We will sit down after training and review how far we are from that mark that we want to achieve."

If all goes according to plan for Chiefs, they could narrow the gap to two points if they beat Bloemfontein Celtic at the FNB Stadium tomorrow (8.15pm) and Sundowns lose to SuperSport United in the Tshwane derby (6pm).

The Glamour Boys are unbeaten in nine games, with six wins, three draws in all competitions. It won't be easy against Celtic.

"Every opponent we play bring their A-plus game and we expect a tough match.

"Teams always look forward to the Chiefs fixture and save all their energy for us.

"We just have to continue with the unbeaten record on our home ground."

With the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates (third with 33 points) next weekend (March 3), Khune says it's good to see the big three in the league title race. "I am not surprised because the three teams have the best players."

Absa Premiership Fixtures

Tonight

Maritzburg v Plat Stars, Harry Gwala, 8pm

Tomorrow

Baroka v Polokwane, Peter Mokaba, 3.30pm

CPT City v Wits, Athlone Stadium, 6pm

Sundowns v SuperSport, Lucas Moripe, 6pm

FS Stars v AmaZulu, Goble Park, 8.15pm

Chiefs v Celtic, FNB Stadium, 8.15pm

Sunday

(both 3.30pm)

Chippa v Pirates, Nelson Mandela Bay

Arrows v Ajax, Princess Magogo Stadium