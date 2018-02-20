CT City's heavy load won't break Benni

Rookie coach Benni McCarthy is not being overworked or overwhelmed by pressure in his debut season despite Cape Town City competing on all fronts domestically and on the continent, according to club owner John Comitis.

City have been among the top performers in the league, with the club on 31 points from 21 games.

Not only does McCarthy have to concern himself with action in the PSL, the tactician has also taken the team on their first CAF journey. All of this in his debut season for the mentor who will also lead City in the Nedbank Cup last 16 against Orlando Pirates.

The Citizens take a 1-0 advantage into their preliminary round second leg against Young Buffaloes in the Confederation Cup at the Athlone Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

"Benni had a big-match temperament as a footballer and he now still has that as a coach," Comitis said.

"He is a man for the big occasion and thrives in pressure moments. He is the best signing we made at the start of the season. Benni has a good attitude and is dedicated to his work."

South Africa is represented by four teams in CAF competitions, with City and SuperSport United competing in the Confederation Cup while Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits are taking part in the Champions League.

Comitis said the CAF tournament offered the opportunity for the entire squad to get game time.

"For us it's a good opportunity to keep the players active. It opens up the pool of players we have who are match-fit. I see a lot of people complain about playing many games but we are happy with it."

Wits take a 2-0 advantage into tomorrow's second leg of their Champions League preliminary round tie against Pamplemousses in Mauritius.

Sundowns and SuperSport will commence their CAF campaigns next month.