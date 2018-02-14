Walters relishes return to action

Cape Town City goalkeeper Shu-Aib Walters had been playing second fiddle to Sage Stephens until he was preferred ahead of the latter in the Citizens' last two games in the Nedbank Cup and CAF Confederation Cup last week.

Walters returned to the starting XI in City's 1-0 win over Bidvest Wits in the Ke Yona Cup first round last Wednesday. He was also in goal for their maiden CAF Confed Cup match against Swazi outfit Young Buffaloes, winning with the same scoreline, on Saturday.

However, Walters, 36, feels it is cogent for the Benni McCarthy-coached side to use him sparingly and favour the younger Stephens.

"I understand it [playing Stephens]. is for the club's vision. There are a lot of aspects they are taking into consideration.

"There will come a time where they will have to think for the future of the club," Walters told Sowetan yesterday.

The former Maritzburg United shot-stopper equally thinks the knee injury he sustained in October also jeopardised the possibilities of playing regularly, having only made four league appearances compared to 16 of Stephens, aged 26.

"I was out for some weeks in October. It was not easy to just walk into the team while they were still doing well. I reckon that the injury also hammered my progress but am hopeful that I will return to top form soon."

About the victory away to Buffaloes, Walters said: "This club was founded almost two years ago and to be part of the first squad to play in Africa for the first time in the club's history was amazing."