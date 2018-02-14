PSL grants grieving City some reprieve

The PSL has acceded to Polokwane City's request to postpone their league match against Bloemfontein Celtic after the tragic death of Mogau Tshehla.

Polokwane were scheduled to travel to Celtic for an Absa Premiership match at the Dr Molemela Stadium on Sunday.

"The club did send us a letter to communicate their wish and a decision was made to move the match," PSL spokesman Lux September told Sowetan yesterday.

The club is in mourning after the death of defender Tshehla on Sunday evening. He was on his way home when his car overturned in Kwaggafontein, Mpumalanga.

Tshehla arrived at Rise and Shine in January last year from Witbank Spurs in the National First Division (NFD).

The 26-year-old was the brother of Mamelodi Sundowns star Percy Tau and Royal Eagles striker Dumisani Tau.

The club's communications manager Vusi Mtimane said the players were shattered after the passing of their teammate.

Mtimane added that management had arranged for the players to have counselling sessions.

"As a team we had a session with two pastors after finding out. The players will have a session with a psychologist," he said.

Tshehla had fought his way into the team and was in the starting line-up for their last three games.

Team coach Bernard Molekwa described Tshehla as a humble person.

"We have lost one of the family. He was important to the club. He was a very good player and a hard worker, very humble. He would not question me as a coach, he would just do what you ask him to do. He played two important games for us and performed well."