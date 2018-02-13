Polokwane City mourn the death of defender Tshehla

Another tragedy befell South African football with Polokwane City confirming the death of their defender Mogau Tshehla.

According to the club, the 26-year-old perished in a car accident in Kwaggafontein, Mpumalanga on Sunday night.

"We can confirm that Mogau passed on in a car accident," City spokesman Vusi Ntimane told Sowetan last night.

He said details were still sketchy as players were given the weekend off following Rise and Shine's elimination from the Nedbank Cup's first round last week.

"There are no other details that we can share except that we are trying to establish all the facts through consultation with his family and the police."

Ntimane, however, said the player was driving alone at the time of the accident.

Tshehla joined City from his hometown club Witbank Spurs in January last year.

He met his death just at the time he was establishing himself as a regular among regulars in coach Bernard Molekwa's starting XI.

Tshehla featured for the full 90 minutes in City's last three matches.

The games were played against Ubuntu Cape Town (3-2 Nedbank Cup loss), as well as 1-1 home draws against Ajax Cape Town and AmaZulu.

Ntimane said City will issue a statement later today.