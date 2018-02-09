Tinkler openly admits Nedbank Cup not SuperSport’s priority

SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler is struggling to prioritise a cup competition that his club has made it its own in the past two seasons amid pressure to find a top eight position on the Absa Premiership table.

United are visiting Bloemfontein Celtic in the last-32 of the Nedbank Cup on Sunday‚ but Tinkler has openly admitted that his side’s priority has to be on their next three league matches against Platinum Stars‚ Ajax Cape Town and Mamelodi Sundowns.

“It’s going to be another tough encounter‚” said Tinkler of the clash against Phunya Sele Sele – the team who SuperSport beat 4-2 at home in the league last weekend.

“Our priority has to be the league as we have three massive league matches coming up in which two of them have to be extremely important.

“But that doesn’t mean that we don’t have a squad to see us going through to the next round of the cup.”

With teams fighting for survival in the PSL‚ Tinkler said a similar situation about priorities might be lingering in the minds of the Celtic technical team.