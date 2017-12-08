Eric Tinkler has made it clear there will be changes again on Saturday when his side host Cape Town City‚ as SuerSport United look to catapult themselves up the Absa Premiership standings now that their continental campaign is over.

The exertions of reaching last month’s Caf Confederation Cup final‚ which meant SuperSport did not have a proper off-season‚ has left plenty of tired legs in the squad and obligates the coach to try and keep things fresh.

“I made five changes to the starting lineup after the second match [of the Confed final] against TP Mazembe and against Orlando Pirates four changes and against Cape Town City we’ll have to do it again‚” said Tinkler‚ whose club are hosting the game against City at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit in the Mpumalanga province.

“But I do it with a lot of confidence and belief that I have the depth that I require in the squad we have.

“What also becomes important are the players themselves. Stepping up‚ holding up their hands and saying ‘I’m ready’. Some of the younger boys have shown that.”

Since the draw with Mazembe in the second leg of the Confed Cup final‚ lost 2-1 on aggregate by the club from Democratic Rebublic of Congo‚ SuperSport have beaten Ajax Cape Town and drawn with Pirates.

They start the weekend’s programme in 10th place with 14 points – just five behind the leaders – and with six games in hand.

“A lot of the players who came into the club recently and weren’t registered for Caf [the Confed] haven’t had an opportunity to feature and also the way I came into the cub [appointed in June] it would have been silly on my part to start making massive changes.

“Slowly but surely you have started to see some of the new faces we’ve brought in like Richard Boateng‚ Azubuike [Egwuekwe]‚ Thato Mokeke‚ Sipho Mbule.

“When we have all our players available it gives us the depth we require and makes my job difficult in terms of choosing that starting XI‚” Tinkler added.