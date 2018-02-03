Soccer

Sundowns coach Mosimane 'never swore at Gomes'‚ says Mngqithi

By Mark Gleeson - 03 February 2018 - 13:18
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane did not swear at or insult referee Victor Gomes in Friday night’s 1-0 win over Cape Town City and did not merit a sending-off for his protests‚ asserted his assistant Manqoba Mngqithi after the match.

The summary dismissal of Mosimane midway through the first half was one of several controversial incidents that highlighted an end-to-end top-of-the-table clash that Sundowns won to go seven points clear at the head of the Premier Soccer League.

“There was no reason for him to be sent off. It’s a first for me where you are just complaining about your player being fouled‚ there was no swearing or anything‚ you are just putting forward a logical complaint‚ and I see my coach being sent off‚” Mngqithi said afterwards.

“I was so close to him so I can tell you I never heard any insulting words. I’m not lying‚ there is no reason for me to lie.

“Initially I thought they (the match officials) were just telling him to step back. Then when I saw him going (down the tunnel)‚ I even asked my goalkeeper-coach (Wendell Robinson)‚ ‘What’s happening’ because‚ honestly speaking it was a logical complaint?’

Mngqithi addressed the post-match press conference instead of Mosimane‚ prohibited from speaking to the media after receiving a red card.

“I’d be very happy if the referee is also brought to the microphone like this. I’m sure when he has seen the game again‚ and realised his mistake‚ he can say ‘sorry’.”

Mosimane will now have to sit in the stands for the next two games but Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango escaped a red card after a cluttering into Thabo Nodada‚ who was left with 20 stitches in a cut thigh muscle and took no further part in the game.

Referee Gomes did reach initially for his back pocket to dismiss Onyango but then‚ after reflection‚ produced a yellow card.

He later sent City skipper Robyn Johannes off for backchat in the last minute.

